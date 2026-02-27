What is the Defining Game on West Virginia’s 2026 Schedule?

The 2026 schedule is an intriguing one for West Virginia as it gives them an opportunity to begin the year 2-0 for the first time since 2018, thanks to matchups with Coastal Carolina and UT Martin. Nothing is a given, of course, but it certainly beats opening with a Power Four opponent on the road, which had been a trend for WVU for the better part of the last decade.

Recently ESPN picked one defining game for every Power Four team and Max Olson picked the matchup with Oklahoma State as his selection for the Mountaineers.

"The Big 12 opener against a totally rebuilt Oklahoma State squad should tell us plenty about where Rich Rodriguez has his team in Year 2. Like the Cowboys, West Virginia is rolling into 2026 with more than 80 newcomers on the roster. Both teams will still be figuring things out at this point in the season, but a statement win by WVU could generate valuable momentum to start league play."

Is that really the defining game?

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

It's certainly an important one, for sure. That said, my pick would be the game that leads into conference play, which is the neutral site contest against Virginia, down in Charlotte.

Why?

Well, it's pretty simple, actually. It's the first real test the Mountaineers will have, and in my opinion, will reveal more of what this team is capable of than the Oklahoma State game. The Cowboys are in the first year of a major rebuild, whereas the Cavaliers are coming off their best season in school history, winning 11 games, the most they've had since winning 10 all the way back in 1989.

It'll be a good litmus test for the rebuilt offensive line and defense, but everyone's eyes will be on the quarterback, of course. Whether it's Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr. or Scotty Fox Jr. continuing as the starter, their performance in this game will either have WVU fans feeling really good or perhaps extremely nervous about what's to come for the final nine games of the year.

The 2026 WVU Football Schedule

Sep. 5: vs. Coastal Carolina

Sep. 12: vs. UT-Martin

Sep. 19: vs. Virginia (in Charlotte, NC)

Sep. 26: vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 3: at Iowa State

Oct. 10: vs. Arizona

Oct. 17: vs. Cincinnati

Oct. 24: at TCU

BYE WEEK

Nov. 7: at Texas Tech

Nov. 14: vs. Kansas

Nov. 21: vs. Houston

Nov. 28: at Utah