5 Things WVU Fans Should Be Watching Closely in Virginia-NC State Week 0 Matchup

Your West Virginia Mountaineers don't play for another week, but college football does get underway this weekend, and one game in particular should have your attention.

WVU's Week 3 opponent, Virginia, will be taking on North Carolina State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Since this is a conference matchup, the Cavaliers are going to put everything out there, giving the Mountaineers a good idea of what to expect when they meet up in Charlotte on September 19th.

Here are the five things I'll be watching closely in Virginia's game vs. NC State.

No. 1: How UVA uses QB Beau Pribula

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia's quarterback Beau Pribula, speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Penn Stater and Missouri transfer Beau Pribula beat out Pitt transfer Eli Holstein for the starting job, which was announced several weeks ago. It's clear that he is their guy, but you have to wonder how long of a leash he'll have. I wouldn't expect Virginia to turn to Holstein vs. NC State or West Virginia, but if things are off to a shaky start and they need a spark, it could be possible.

Pribula was just alright last year at Missouri, throwing 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions, but he put the ball in harm's way more than they would have liked. He ended the season with a turnover-worthy play rate of 3.8%, which is a little on the high side. Do they work more quick game and also use his legs a bunch to make it easy for him? We'll see.

No. 2: Find the weak point of a nasty o-line

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) celebrates with wide receiver Jayden Thomas (8) and center Drake Metcalf (60) after scoring a touchdown in overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers have the most experienced offensive line in all of college football, with their five starters having logged 11,456 career snaps. That said, I'm very interested in how the right side of the line plays. Right guard Makilan Thomas missed last season with a broken bone in his foot, and right tackle Monroe Mills was also on the shelf last year with a torn ACL. Could there be some serious rust here? If so, does it make the right side of the line vulnerable?

No. 3: Defending an athletic quarterback

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NC State QB CJ Bailey isn't a serious threat with his legs, but he can get the job done when necessary. As a matter of fact, his performance against Virginia last season was one of his best on the ground, rushing for 44 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, including a long of 30 yards.

Mike Hawkins Jr. is certainly more dangerous with his legs, and if Virginia has a hard time limiting Bailey when he calls his own number, Rich Rod will be salivating, knowing his guy can rip off some explosive plays.

No. 4: How UVA RB1 Jekail Middlebrook looks in jump to P4

Middle Tennessee running back Jekail Middlebrook (9) carries the ball during the football game between against Missouri State on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at MTSU. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

J'Mari Taylor was phenomenal for Virginia last year after transferring in from North Carolina Central. He rushed for 1,062 yards and 14 scores while adding 253 yards and a touchdown on 43 receptions. That's a huge piece of the offense that they are having to replace.

Can Middlebrook fill that role and have similar success? Behind the seasoned offensive line, you'd assume that would be the case, but you just never know how someone will do in their transition to big-time football. It's an extremely limited sample size, but in three career games against Power Four teams — at Alabama, at Ole Miss, at Wisconsin — Middlebrook has totaled 59 yards on 21 carries (2.8 avg.).

No. 5: Success vs. zone run blocking schemes

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) reacts after sacking California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (not pictured) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rich Rod's offense is heavily predicated on zone run blocking schemes, and Cam Cook comes to WVU from a Jax State offense where 79% of his carries were on zone plays — 35% inside zone, 25% outside zone, and 19% split zone — so he will fit this system like a glove.

NC State isn't a heavy zone offense and is more of a 50/50 team with a slight lean toward gap-run schemes. In their matchup against the Hoos last season, they had 12 zone calls and had some success. Virginia's defense ranked 96th nationally in 2025 against zone runs, allowing 968 yards on 252 carries. 27% of such plays resulted in a first down or touchdown.