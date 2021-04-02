5 Underclassmen Neal Brown Believes Could be Factors on the WVU Defense in 2021

West Virginia's defense is expecting to return seven starters from a year ago in which the team finished at or near the top of several defensive categories. Despite an abundance of experienced players returning in 2021, there are also a few young guys that are impressing head coach Neal Brown that could play their way into having a role on the defense.

Taurus Simmons (left) and Lanell Carr (right) during their official visits to WVU back in high school. Photos via WVU Athletics Communications

Redshirt freshman LB James Thomas

"We've got him locked in at the MIKE linebacker position. We feel like that's going to maximize his ability. He's a guy that we need to be a factor on special teams and at linebacker. Every day is a learning and growth opportunity for him. He played all over the place in his small high school in Georgia, a good high school program but a small one. He played all kinds of positions, played about every level - safety, linebacker, rush end, running back, quarterback, he did a little bit of everything. He's a good athlete. He's got really good contact courage and he runs well. We've just got to get him to where he lines up consistently, he's more disciplined with his eyes, plays lower, he's able to defeat blocks. He and Coach Koonz are spending a lot of time together and we have high expectations for him. He's not where he needs to be just yet but I think he's got a lot of potential."

Sophomore DE Lanell Carr and redshirt freshman DE Taurus Simmons

"Lanell and Taurus have kind of grown into defensive end bodies and I'm really excited about both of them. Lanell is probably the most natural pass rusher that we have. He's working on continuing to change his body. He had two really good days in a row but he's a guy that I think has got upside. Taurus Simmons just works and he's kind of grown into a defensive end body too, he's really strong. I think both those guys are going to be high-level players. I'll be disappointed if they're not factors for us this fall and give us significant snaps, but I think they have a lot of potential in the future."

Freshman CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp and Freshman S Davis Mallinger

"They're both coming along. Lamp played a little bit at corner as a senior but he was mostly a receiver in high school. Davis, same thing - he played a little bit of safety and defensive back as a junior but predominantly a wideout throughout his high school career, so they're learning. Really fast, really long, hungry. They've been in, they've practiced extremely hard, you can tell it's important to them by how they prepare and I think they'll be factors for us this fall.

