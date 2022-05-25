Skip to main content

A Great Chance for Youth Football Players to Meet, Learn from New WVU QB JT Daniels

This is a great opportunity for young passionate football players.

New West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels will have an opportunity to meet Mountaineer fans for the first time next month as he will be taking part in the Elementary and Middle School football camp on June 13th at Mylan Park.

The event is set to take place from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Registration is still open and is free of charge. Daniels will be joined by 22 other Mountaineer football players at the camp.

Daniels, a former five-star recruit, transferred in from Georgia last month and is expected to take over as the team's starting quarterback in 2022. He has up to two years of eligibility remaining. 

