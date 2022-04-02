Skip to main content

Akheem Mesidor Immediately Receiving Interest in Transfer Portal

The former Mountaineer is a hot commodity in the transfer portal.

As expected, former West Virginia defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor is receiving interest from a number of schools since he entered the transfer portal on Tuesday night. 

Schools that have already reached out and offered Mesidor include Auburn, Tennessee, Missouri, and several others. More schools are expected to enter the mix over the weekend and throughout the course of the next week. 

In his two seasons with the Mountaineers, Mesidor totaled 70 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks.

On Thursday afternoon, WVU head coach Neal Brown briefly met with reporters in a impromptu press conference to share the news and to give his thoughts on the move.

"Candidly, I was surprised. I would even say that I was very surprised. Every college program in the country is dealing with some kind of loss due to the portal. We've had our share, you all have documented that fairly. In some of our cases, it was in the best interests of both parties. In some of our cases, I preferred for them to stay, but I really understood the reasoning. Most of the time, you really sensed them coming, right? Change of behavior...but not this one. Akheem is a great kid. He was excelling in the classroom and on the football field. I love Akheem Mesidor. I'm not angry about it. I'm not upset. I think the best emotion that I would use and these are probably words that football coaches aren't supposed to use would be hurt or maybe just sad. I would say personally, I hurt because the investment and more so just the relationship. Really close to him. Talk about a year recruiting, two years in the program. And I hurt for Coach Lesley and Coach Jackson as well."

