Alonzo Addae to Play in the 2022 Hula Bowl

The former Mountaineer will have one more chance to show off his talents to NFL scouts.

West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae will strap up in the old gold and blue one more time as he will participate in the 2022 Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida on the campus of UCF. In two seasons as a Mountaineer, Addae totaled 139 tackles, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

Kickoff for the Hula Bowl is scheduled for January 15th at 12 p.m. EST. No details have been found for a stream/broadcast of the game. 

All 32 NFL teams and eight CFL teams will be in attendance for the game.

