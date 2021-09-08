AP Top 25 Rankings - Week 2

A fresh set of rankings have been released.

Tuesday afternoon, the AP Top 25 released a new set of rankings ahead of the start of week 2.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Clemson

7. Cincinnati

8. Notre Dame

9. Iowa State

10. Iowa

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. USC

15. Texas

16. UCLA

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Virginia Tech

20. Ole Miss

21. Utah

22. Miami (FL)

23. Arizona State

24. North Carolina

25. Auburn

Receiving votes:

TCU 80, North Carolina State 69, Central Florida 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.