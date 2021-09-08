AP Top 25 Rankings - Week 2
Tuesday afternoon, the AP Top 25 released a new set of rankings ahead of the start of week 2.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. Texas A&M
6. Clemson
7. Cincinnati
8. Notre Dame
9. Iowa State
10. Iowa
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. Florida
14. USC
15. Texas
16. UCLA
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Wisconsin
19. Virginia Tech
20. Ole Miss
21. Utah
22. Miami (FL)
23. Arizona State
24. North Carolina
25. Auburn
Receiving votes:
TCU 80, North Carolina State 69, Central Florida 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1
