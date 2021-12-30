Are Multiple WVU Receivers Set to Transfer?

The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the 2021 season with a 6-7 record following an 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night.

Just one day after the bowl loss, three WVU receivers (Winston Wright Jr., Sean Ryan, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton) posted some cryptic tweets that could foreshadow a potential transfer.

The tweets from Wright and Ryan could simply be appreciation posts - Wright thanking the seniors who played their last game and Ryan thanking the fans, but who knows?

Of the three, I would be most surprised by seeing Ford-Wheaton, a third generation Mountaineer, leave the program. Ford-Wheaton did make a post about a week and a half prior to the bowl game stating that he would return for his senior season but has since deleted that tweet.

If the Mountaineers were to lose all three, it would be a major hit to West Virginia's depth at the position. Neal Brown would be forced to play newcomers Jeremiah Aaron and Jarel Williams while young guys currently in the program, such as Kaden Prather and Reese Smith, would have a largely increased role.

2021 stats for each

Winston Wright Jr: 63 rec, 688 yards, 5 TD

Sean Ryan: 25 rec, 399 yards, 3 TD

Bryce Ford-Wheaton: 42 rec, 575 yards, 3 TD

