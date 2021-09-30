Around the Big 12 - Week 5 Preview + Predictions

Texas at TCU

Points, points, and more points. This will be a very high-scoring game thanks to average defensive play. Texas hung 70 on Texas Tech a week ago but also gave up 35 in the win. Meanwhile, TCU fell to SMU 42-34. The Longhorns are an inconsistent team and winning on the road at TCU is much different than beating up on Texas Tech at home. Give me the Frogs.

Prediction: TCU, 44-40

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State

This Oklahoma team is much different. They're not scoring points in bunches and don't have the same explosiveness to their offense that we see on a yearly basis. However, Alex Grinch has that defense playing at a really high level. Kansas State is going to have a lot of trouble moving the ball on that defensive front.

Prediction: Oklahoma, 27-17

Texas Tech at West Virginia

West Virginia's two losses have come by a combined nine points. In the 2nd half of those two losses, they've combined to score just six points. WVU's defense may be the best in the league but their offense is holding them back from being 4-0. If there's ever a week to get the offense clicking, it's against Texas Tech.

No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma State

This has the makings of a sloppy, low-scoring affair. Both of these teams are performing above expectations, so we'll get a better idea as to which of these two are for real. I'm going to side with the Bears here because quite frankly, I'm still not sold on Oklahoma State.

Prediction: Baylor, 26-23

Kansas at Iowa State

Iowa State has struggled to beat anyone that is competitive but thankfully for them, they won't have to worry about that this week. Kansas is progressively getting worse as the season goes along. They gave up 52 to Duke last week who is a pretty bad offense. The Cyclones get their first Big 12 win of the year, easily.

Prediction: Iowa State 41, Kansas 13

