Around the Big 12 - Week 6 Preview + Predictions

No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas

The Red River Rivalry is always an entertaining game. This year is no different. At times, Texas has looked like a top-tier team in the Big 12 but doesn't have a signature win yet to prove it. This is their opportunity. Oklahoma has been doing just enough to get by week after week. Whether it was surviving a scare against Tulane, kicking a last-second field goal against West Virginia, or holding off a feisty Kansas State team. They have not been able to completely control a game from start to finish which is unusual for this program. I can't believe I'm saying it but I think Texas' offense is a little better right now which is why I'm siding with the Longhorns. It'll be a tight game but Oklahoma won't be able to stop Texas when it counts.

Prediction: Texas, 34-28

West Virginia at Baylor

This is a huge game for the Mountaineers. They can't afford to lose three straight games and open up Big 12 Conference play 0-3 as they head into their bye week. There's still plenty of football left to be played but if WVU can't get things turned around this Saturday, I'm not sure if they ever will. On the other hand, the Bears are coming off their first loss of the season to Oklahoma State, 24-14. Was the win over Iowa State a couple of weeks ago just a fluke and Baylor isn't really as good as we thought? It's possible. Regardless of who comes out on top, you can fully expect this game to be a low-scoring defensive slugfest.

Prediction: Will release Friday.

TCU at Texas Tech

Unlike Baylor vs West Virginia, this game should have a ton of scoring. TCU can't tackle air right now and two weeks ago, Texas Tech gave up 70 to Texas. This is a big game for both teams for different reasons. TCU currently holds a 2-2 record and does not want to fall to 0-2 in league play. They believe, as do I, that they can make a run at the Big 12 Championship. Obviously, the defense is going to have to start playing at a much higher level for that to happen but the potential is there. As for Texas Tech, this is a statement game. They're quietly sitting at 4-1 (1-1). A win over TCU moving them to 5-1 would start to gain people's attention. With that said, I don't see it happening. I've got the Frogs winning a close one in an absolute shootout in Lubbock.

Prediction: TCU, 48-44

