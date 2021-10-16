Around the Big 12 - Week 7 Preview + Predictions

No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas

Oklahoma State may be the 12th ranked team in the country but there is a reason Texas is favored in this game - they're the better team. I have never been sold on Oklahoma State this season and although they remain unbeaten, I don't believe they should be ranked as high as they are. Texas will hand the Cowboys their first loss of the season.

Prediction: Texas 31, Oklahoma State 26

No. 19 BYU at Baylor

This may be the best game on the docket in the Big 12 and it's not even a league game. Well, at least not yet. BYU has caught many people off guard by their hot start but fell victim to Boise State last week. BYU is dealing with some injuries right now and I feel that Baylor's depth will create an issue for the Cougars late in the 2nd half. Give me the Bears.

Prediction: Baylor 28, BYU 23

Texas Tech at Kansas

I think Bobby Knight's last team at Texas Tech could put pads on and beat this Jayhawk team by more than two scores. All joking aside, this should be a lopsided victory for the Red Raiders. Easy win on the road in Lawrence.

Prediction: Texas Tech 48, Kansas 10

TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma

Is Oklahoma good? I don't know but they keep winning. Last week they trailed by three scores to Texas and fought all the way back to win the game. Caleb Williams appears to be the new starting quarterback and although he will be the best option for them long-term, he may have some struggles out of the gate. I'll take Oklahoma but the game will be closer than the score would indicate.

Prediction: Oklahoma 30, TCU 17

Iowa State at Kansas State

As far as league play is concerned, this is without a doubt the most interesting game on the board. Yeah, Oklahoma State-Texas might be good but as I mentioned, I just don't think OSU is any good. This game between Iowa State and Kansas State will tell us a lot about each team and their hopes to reach Dallas for the Big 12 Championship game. In the end, Brock Purdy makes enough plays to get the job done and keep ISU alive in the title hunt.

Prediction: Iowa State 24, Kansas State 16

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.