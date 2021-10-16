    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Around the Big 12 - Week 7 Preview + Predictions

    Taking a look around the Big 12 Conference.
    Author:

    No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas

    Oklahoma State may be the 12th ranked team in the country but there is a reason Texas is favored in this game - they're the better team. I have never been sold on Oklahoma State this season and although they remain unbeaten, I don't believe they should be ranked as high as they are. Texas will hand the Cowboys their first loss of the season. 

    Prediction: Texas 31, Oklahoma State 26

    No. 19 BYU at Baylor

    This may be the best game on the docket in the Big 12 and it's not even a league game. Well, at least not yet. BYU has caught many people off guard by their hot start but fell victim to Boise State last week. BYU is dealing with some injuries right now and I feel that Baylor's depth will create an issue for the Cougars late in the 2nd half. Give me the Bears.

    Prediction: Baylor 28, BYU 23

    Texas Tech at Kansas

    I think Bobby Knight's last team at Texas Tech could put pads on and beat this Jayhawk team by more than two scores. All joking aside, this should be a lopsided victory for the Red Raiders. Easy win on the road in Lawrence.

    Prediction: Texas Tech 48, Kansas 10

    TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma

    Is Oklahoma good? I don't know but they keep winning. Last week they trailed by three scores to Texas and fought all the way back to win the game. Caleb Williams appears to be the new starting quarterback and although he will be the best option for them long-term, he may have some struggles out of the gate. I'll take Oklahoma but the game will be closer than the score would indicate. 

    Prediction: Oklahoma 30, TCU 17

    Iowa State at Kansas State

    As far as league play is concerned, this is without a doubt the most interesting game on the board. Yeah, Oklahoma State-Texas might be good but as I mentioned, I just don't think OSU is any good. This game between Iowa State and Kansas State will tell us a lot about each team and their hopes to reach Dallas for the Big 12 Championship game. In the end, Brock Purdy makes enough plays to get the job done and keep ISU alive in the title hunt.

    Prediction: Iowa State 24, Kansas State 16

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16934788_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Around the Big 12 - Week 7 Preview + Predictions

    1 minute ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-16 at 8.45.51 AM
    Basketball

    True Freshman James Okonkwo 'Shocked' Bob Huggins Prior to Injury

    3 minutes ago
    Untitled design (9)
    Basketball

    Both Taz Sherman & Sean McNeil Expected to Start

    4 minutes ago
    West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
    Basketball

    West Virginia Holds Annual Gold and Blue Debut

    26 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Neal Brown Points to Several Areas for Leddie Brown's Lack of Production

    18 hours ago
    Line of Scrimmage
    Football

    West Virginia's Struggles Start with the Offensive Line

    22 hours ago
    Bob Huggins - 10-14-21 (1)
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Press Conference 10/14

    23 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-14 at 2.59.25 PM
    Basketball

    Quick Hits: Okonkwo's Strange Injury, Bad Defense, Elite Shooting + More

    Oct 14, 2021