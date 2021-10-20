    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Around the Big 12 - Week 8 Preview + Predictions

    Taking a look around the Big 12 Conference.
    Author:

    No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas

    I won't spend too much time on this game because why would I? This game will be over before Kansas even takes the field. The Jayhawks stand no chance in this one. I've got the Sooners big.

    Prediction: Oklahoma 59, Kansas 6

    Kansas State at Texas Tech

    This is a big game for both teams who are coming into this contest with two conference losses apiece. If either wants to make a serious push for a top-four spot in the league, this is a must-win game. I would typically lean to Kansas State here in this matchup but I'm not sure they are going to be able to keep pace with the Red Raiders. 

    Prediction: Texas Tech 40, Kansas State 30

    No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State

    Rarely do you see the No. 8 team in the country be a 7-point underdog on the road against an unranked opponent but that's what we have here with Oklahoma State and Iowa State. The Cyclones are 18-2 in the month of October when Brock Purdy starts. The Pokes have played above expectations but their miraculous start comes to an end in Ames. 

    Prediction: Iowa State 27, Oklahoma State 23

    West Virginia at TCU

    West Virginia is coming off of a much-needed bye week having dropped three straight to open up Big 12 Conference play. Head coach Neal Brown said Tuesday that there won't be night and day changes but they will mix some things up. TCU has been very vulnerable against the ground game this season allowing an average of 210 rushing yards per game. If there's ever a game where the Mountaineer offense puts it all together, this is the week to do it. 

    Prediction: Will release Friday.

    Teams on a bye this week: Baylor, Texas. 

    Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
