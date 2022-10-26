Around the Big 12 - Week 9 Score Predictions

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia

The Mountaineers have owned this series since 2015 winning five of the last six, including four straight. That said, all streaks are meant to come to an end. I'll hold off, per usual, on giving my score prediction for this one but I've got TCU winning the game. The Horned Frogs have too much firepower on offense and the defense is significantly better than West Virginia's.

Prediction: TCU wins - score prediction releases on Friday.

Oklahoma at Iowa State

You got to feel for this Iowa State team. They may be 0-4 in conference play, but they've been right there in every one of those losses. That trend continues as they will lose their fifth one-score game of the season to Oklahoma.

Prediction: Oklahoma 41, Iowa State 34.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State

These two enter the week tied for second in the Big 12 standings with one conference loss a piece. This is a pivotal matchup that could determine who goes to Dallas at the end of the season. K-State QB Adrian Martinez left last week's game against TCU in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury. I don't think it makes a difference whether he suits up or not. Oklahoma State wins this one comfortably.

Prediction: Oklahoma State 42, Kansas State 27.

Baylor at Texas Tech

I know Texas Tech is favored, but in my eyes Baylor is the better team. That's why I'm calling this an upset with Tech winning the game. Prior to beating West Virginia convincingly, Tech had a tough stretch of games at NC State, vs Texas, at Kansas State, and at Oklahoma State. That stretch made them better and it showed up last week. Red Raiders move to 5-3 and beat Baylor in a close one.

Prediction: Texas Tech 36, Baylor 31.

