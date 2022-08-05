Skip to main content

Backyard Brawl is Officially Sold Out

It'll be a packed house in Pittsburgh on September 1st.

As expected, the 2022 edition of the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pitt has been sold out. Friday morning, Pitt officially announced that all seated tickets have been bought up for the game. However, standing room only tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. this morning, which can be purchased here.

This will be the first time the two schools have met since departing from the Big East following the 2011 season. West Virginia has dominated the series of late, winning seven of the last ten meetings and 16 of the last 23, including the last three games. 

ESPN's College GameDay will be making a special trip to Pittsburgh to host a one hour show leading up to the 7 p.m. EST kickoff. 

