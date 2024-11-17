Bears Maul Mountaineers
Morgantown, WV – Baylor racked up 512 yards of total offense for its first win in Morgantown in seven tries as the Bears (6-4, 4-3) cruised to 49-35 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-5, 4-3) Saturday night.
West Virginia marched 79 yards on 12 in its opening possession for the early 7-0 lead. The Mountaineers ran for 62 yards on the drive with sophomore running back Jahiem White gashing the defense for a 20-yard run and junior CJ Donaldson busted through for 15 yards and senior quarterback Garrett Greene capped the drive with a three-yard touchdown run.
Baylor quickly responded in its initial drive of the game. Redshirt junior receiver Josh Cameron took in a quick pass and turned up field for 23 yards, then redshirt junior Sawyer Robinson found a wide open Bryson Washington down the seam for 22-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at seven.
On the Bears ensuing possession, Cameron received a quick pass and turned it in to a 43-yard touchdown reception for a 14-7 Baylor lead.
West Virginia tied the game on the following drive using the running game. Greene and Donalson chipped away at the Baylor defense and a defensive holding, and a pass interference set the Mountaineers up at the 28-yard line. Then, Greene scampered for 15 yards and capped off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Traylon Ray.
Baylor produced touchdowns on its next two possessions. Robertson completed his third touchdown pass of the half with a 40-yard connection to senior Monaray Baldwin. Then, with just over two minutes to play in the half, redshirt freshman Bryson Washington took the handoff and ran up the middle for the 51-yard touchdown and a 28-14 lead.
The Bears opted for an onside kick that went out of bounds, giving the Mountaineers the ball at the Baylor 41-yard line. West Virginia scored in three plays with Donaldson scoring on a 23-yard touchdown run.
Baylor moved the ball with ease on its final possession of the half after senior running back Jamaal Bell 41 yards to their 45-yard line and took seven plays before Washington finished the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run and a 35-21 lead with 47 seconds left in the half.
The Mountaineers got back in within a touchdown before the half. Greene connected with redshirt sophomore receiver Hudson Clement for 44 yards, and a 20-yard scramble for Greene set his self up for a three-yard touchdown run as time expired, and Baylor took a 35-28 lead into halftime.
West Virginia and Baylor combined for 670 yards in the first half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Baylor started its first full drive of the fourth quarter on its own 35-yard line. Quick passes from Robertson moved the chains and on a third and three, a late pass interference call kept the drive alive, delivering a blow to the defense. The Baylor offense took advantage and capped off a 10-play 65-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run from Washington.
Following a Greene interception, the Bears put the final nail in the coffins with an eight-play 47-yard touchdown drive for a 49-28 lead with 3:24 left in the game.
West Virginia produced a touchdown in the final three and a half minutes of the game. It took 15 plays to drive 75-yards and was finished with an 11-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Kole Taylor to cut in to the deficit, 49-35.
Baylor recovered the kick and ran out the clock for the 49-35 victory.