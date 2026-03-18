WVU's 2026 Win Total Revealed: Too Low, Just Right, or Too Ambitious?

It's that time of year, folks.

With rosters mostly in place for the 2026 college football season, sportsbooks are putting out their initial win totals for every team in the country.

With so much roster movement, it's becoming more and more difficult for oddsmakers and even bettors to predict how good, or in some cases bad, a team is going to be. So while the win total is a strong indicator of what's to come, don't take it as gospel.

West Virginia's Win Total (Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Oh, you aren't going to like this. It's at 5.5.

I'm going to assume that you assumed it would be low, but not quite this low. When you undergo as much change as the Mountaineers did this offseason, it's very unlikely that you'll be projected to make a bowl game.

The roster should be in a much better place in 2026, but there are just so many unknowns, especially at key spots. Also, coming off a 4-8 season with very few bright spots returning doesn't help the cause. You don't have to like it, but can you really blame the oddsmakers for putting it at 5.5?

Will the Mountaineers go OVER and reach a bowl game?

West Virginia University offensive lineman Nick Krahe | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

I believe so. The talent is better, and the schedule is much easier.

West Virginia will cruise to a 2-0 start with wins over Coastal Carolina and UT Martin, giving them a chance to work out the kinks and find out what they do well heading into the neutral site game against Virginia in Charlotte.

Their first two games in Big 12 Conference play are against first-year head coaches, who are starting from scratch with brand new rosters. And lastly, schedule-wise, the Mountaineers only have four true road games all year.

They may not fly past the 5.5 mark, pushing for eight or nine wins... that might be a bit of a reach. But there's just too much talent for this team to miss out on a bowl game.

Michael Hawkins Jr. gives them a dynamic threat at quarterback, new RB Cam Cook was the nation's leading rusher in 2025, the offensive line is one of the most experienced units in the country, and they got bigger, stronger, and faster in all three levels of the defense.

Rich Rodriguez has only posted consecutive losing seasons once in his career at the FBS level, which was his first two years on the job at Michigan.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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