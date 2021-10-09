    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bears Maul Mountaineers, Dropping WVU to 2-4

    West Virginia drops their third straight game.
    Author:

    Waco, TX - The Baylor Bears defeated West Virginia 45-20 on Saturday, marking the third consecutive loss for the Mountaineers as they head into the bye week.

    After being "embarrassed" by a poor first-half performance a week ago against Texas Tech, WVU head coach Neal Brown felt like his guys would be ready to come out and start this week's game at Baylor with better effort/energy. That did not happen.

    On the 2nd play of the game, there was a busted coverage in the back end which allowed for a 75-yard touchdown catch and run by Tyquan Thornton. To continue the theme of the prior loss, West Virginia had to burn a timeout on their first offensive snap of the game to avoid a delay of game. The Mountaineers looked unprepared, to say the least. However, they would end up scoring on the opening drive. Jarret Doege hit Sam James for a big 53-yard play with the drive being capped off with a 12-yard touchdown to Sean Ryan that was tipped off a Baylor defender's hand. 

    Baylor answered quickly on their next drive and would score 21 unanswered before West Virginia added on a field goal from Casey Legg to make it 28-10 going into the half. 

    West Virginia's defense had a lot of miscommunication at all three levels but especially in the secondary. The Mountaineers gave up gains of 75, 44, 22, and 58. Not only did the secondary struggle, but WVU's front seven did not get to Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon at all in the first half. Zero sacks, zero QB hits makes life fairly easy for a quarterback. Bohanon eclipsed his previous career-high for passing yards in a game in the first half alone, throwing for 272 yards along with three touchdowns. 

    Aside from the opening drive of the game, the Mountaineer offense was completely out of sync. They were unable to sustain drives much of which had to do with poor pass protection. Doege was sacked three times and hit five times in the first two quarters of play. 

    WVU produced a defensive stop near the end of the half but with the offense stagnant, Neal Brown elected to not use a timeout to stop the clock on 4th down. West Virginia ran one play and was content with the 28-10 score going into the break.

    Baylor really poured it on in the in the third quarter scoring touchdowns on each of their first two drives, pushing the lead out to 42-13. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers couldn't get anything established offensively and had to punt on their first three drives of the half.

    Late in the 4th quarter, Neal Brown trotted out Garrett Greene at quarterback and he led the team on a 12-play, 85-yard drive that resulted in a 13-yard rushing score by the redshirt freshman quarterback.

    West Virginia will ride into their bye week with a 2-4 overall record including 0-3 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers will be back in action on October 23rd at TCU.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16921912_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Bears Maul Mountaineers, Dropping WVU to 2-4

    16 seconds ago
    Scottie Young Jr
    Football

    Young and Martin Unvailable vs. Baylor

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13599334_168388579_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Baylor

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_15015755_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Baylor

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_13278348_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Geno Smith Set to Take Over as Starting Quarterback for Seattle

    18 hours ago
    Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) is sacked by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) during the first quarter at McLane Stadium.
    Football

    PREVIEW: The West Virginia Mountaineers Travel to Waco Seeking Their First Big 12 Win

    18 hours ago
    Untitled design (5)
    Football

    Score Predictions for West Virginia at Baylor

    22 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda talks with West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown prior to their game at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Neal Brown and Staff Preview the Baylor Bears

    Oct 8, 2021