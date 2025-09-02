Between The Eers: Will We See More of Freshman QB Scotty Fox in 2025?
With Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, and Max Brown on the roster, the assumption was that true freshman Scotty Fox Jr. would be using the 2025 season as a developmental year entirely and only see action in the season opener against Robert Morris.
And then the game against Robert Morris happened.
Fox completed his only pass for eight yards and took off with his legs for a 59-yard rushing touchdown after stiff-arming a defender.
Still, the thought was, "Oh, it looks like he'll be fun to watch down the road."
And then Rich Rodriguez's coach's show happened. The Mountaineer head coach made a surprising statement about Fox that certainly caught my attention.
“Scotty’s a really talented guy. He’s got a great future. He can run, but he’s a big guy. He’s physical and knows how to run. But he’s also got one of the quickest releases of any quarterback, I think I’ve ever had, which is a really neat thing. He’s still young, he’s still learning. He’s got a great attitude, and he’s going to play a lot of football this year. I think he’s going to be a great Mountaineer. He already is. I love coaching him.”
Play a lot of football this year? Interesting. Does that mean he's going to play a lot during the week on the scout team? Or does this mean actual snaps in games? It could be the ladder. If you remember, Rodriguez said back in fall camp that he doesn't want to redshirt anyone unless he absolutely has to. If you can play, he'll play you. He doesn't want to redshirt someone for the next coach/school.
Nicco Marchiol is clearly the Mountaineers' starter, but is there room for Fox to have a role? I discuss that on today's episode of Between The Eers.
