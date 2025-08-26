Between The Eers: Rich Rodriguez Teases West Virginia's QB Plan for 2025
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez is going to tell you how it is. He's not afraid to admit when things don't look so hot at a certain position or side of the ball, and he's also not shy from admitting when he has a good problem on his hands.
The latter is what he has with this group of quarterbacks. At the start of camp, he expected one or two guys to truly separate themselves from the rest of the pack, but they continued repping all five throughout the month of August, believing each of them brings something to the table.
During his coach's show on Monday night, he hinted at the team's plan to play multiple quarterbacks, not just this week against Robert Morris, but every week throughout the season.
"It’s a long season. It’s safe to say you’ll probably see all five of them at some point. When you have a pretty solid competition like we have at quarterback, you have to legitimately give them all a shot. Now, if there was one that was way behind, like, your time is going to come down the road…but right now, they’ve all done enough to warrant getting reps.”
Is this a good decision? We discuss that and the future of the position on today's episode of Between The Eers.
If you haven't yet, please go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and subscribe. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.
Recent Between The Eers episodes:
Reacting to the Jimmori Robinson court ruling
WVU Trolls Pitt Fans for Staying Home for Backyard Brawl
Game-by-Game Predictions for WVU Football in 2025
Will West Virginia Be This Year's Biggest Surprise in College Football?
Football season show schedule:
Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays
Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rodriguez Might Play All Five WVU Quarterbacks and He is Not Joking About It
Rich Rodriguez Broke Down All Five WVU QBs and What He Said Might Surprise You
The NCAA Appeals Judge's Ruling — Here's What it Means for the Four WVU Players
In the Gun Podcast: BBQ with the Beer Truck — Pickled Onions
Rich Rodriguez Has Hit Big and Flopped Hard in Year One — WVU Could Do Either in 2025