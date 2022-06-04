Skip to main content

Big 12 Conference Spring Meetings Summary

The Big 12 Conference held its spring meeting, announcing a league record in revenue

On Friday, the Big 12 Conference wrapped up its 2021-22 business meetings and announced a league record $426 million in revenue with approximately $42.6 million distributed to each of the 10 Big 12 members. 

This revenue jumped 20% from last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and a 9% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

The annual Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Sportsmanship Awards will be re-named after league commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who is stepping down in July.

In 2024, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will move to T-Mobile Center. The women’s and men’s championships will run consecutively with the women playing on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. The men will play Tuesday-Saturday. Kansas City was awarded a two-year extension as host through the 2027 tournaments

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Television coverage on ESPN+ was added for the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler CallihanJun 3, 2022
Member Exclusive
Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 3.08.42 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2023 LB James Heard Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler CallihanJun 3, 2022
WVU Ladies Huddle. Neal and Brooke Brown
Football

Sign up for the 2022 WVU Football Ladies Huddle

By Christopher HallJun 3, 2022
Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players pose with the Black Diamond Trophy after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

2022 WVU Football Schedule and Results

By Christopher HallJun 3, 2022
Best Virginia
Mountaineers in the Pros

Best Virginia Set to hold an Exhibition and Skills Camps

By Christopher HallJun 3, 2022
Football

Multiple Incoming Mountaineers Enroll at WVU

By Christopher HallJun 3, 2022
Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Big 12 logo at center court prior to the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center.
Basketball

Big 12 Extends Basketball Tournaments in Kansas City

By Christopher HallJun 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 11.12.55 AM
Area 304+

List of Recruits Visiting WVU This Weekend

By Schuyler CallihanJun 3, 2022
Member Exclusive