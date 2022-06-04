Big 12 Conference Spring Meetings Summary

The Big 12 Conference held its spring meeting, announcing a league record in revenue

On Friday, the Big 12 Conference wrapped up its 2021-22 business meetings and announced a league record $426 million in revenue with approximately $42.6 million distributed to each of the 10 Big 12 members.

This revenue jumped 20% from last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and a 9% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

The annual Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Sportsmanship Awards will be re-named after league commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who is stepping down in July.

In 2024, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will move to T-Mobile Center. The women’s and men’s championships will run consecutively with the women playing on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. The men will play Tuesday-Saturday. Kansas City was awarded a two-year extension as host through the 2027 tournaments

Television coverage on ESPN+ was added for the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships.

