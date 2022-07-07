JUST IN: Big 12 Football Preseason Poll Revealed

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released the 2022 preseason poll as voted on by the media. This year, the Baylor Bears were picked to win the conference after going 12-2 last season. Oklahoma, the team who has dominated the league of late, is slated right behind them. The departure of head coach Lincoln Riley and QB Caleb Williams is a big factor as to why they are not picked to finish on top once again.

(First place votes)

1. Baylor (17)

2. Oklahoma (12)

3. Oklahoma State (9)

4. Texas (2)

5. Kansas State

6. Iowa State (1)

7. TCU

8. West Virginia

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.