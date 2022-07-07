Skip to main content

JUST IN: Big 12 Football Preseason Poll Revealed

Low expectations this year for the Mountaineers.

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released the 2022 preseason poll as voted on by the media. This year, the Baylor Bears were picked to win the conference after going 12-2 last season. Oklahoma, the team who has dominated the league of late, is slated right behind them. The departure of head coach Lincoln Riley and QB Caleb Williams is a big factor as to why they are not picked to finish on top once again. 

(First place votes)

1. Baylor (17)

2. Oklahoma (12)

3. Oklahoma State (9)

4. Texas (2)

5. Kansas State

6. Iowa State (1)

7. TCU

8. West Virginia

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

