Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 13

Week 12 Results:

No. 13 Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 21

West Virginia 31, Texas 23

TCU 31, Kansas 28

No. 11 Baylor 20, Kansas State 10

No. 9 Oklahoma State 23, Texas Tech 0

Week 13 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):

NOTE: No changes were made in this week's power rankings.

1. Oklahoma State

2. Baylor

3. Oklahoma

4. Kansas State

5. Iowa State

6. Texas Tech

7. West Virginia

8. TCU

9. Texas

10. Kansas

Week 13 Matchups (all times eastern)

Kansas State at Texas, 12 p.m. on FOX (FRIDAY)

TCU at Iowa State, 4:30 p.m. on FS1 (FRIDAY)

Texas Tech at No. 8 Baylor, 12 p.m. on FS1

West Virginia at Kansas, 7 p.m. on FS1

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.