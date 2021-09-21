Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 4

Taking a look at where each team sits in the Big 12 Conference.

Week 3 Results:

No. 4 Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16

West Virginia 27, No. 15 Virginia Tech 21

Kansas State 38, Nevada 17

Baylor 45, Kansas 7

Texas Tech 54, Florida International 21

Texas 58, Rice 0

Oklahoma State 21, Boise State 20

No. 14 Iowa State 48, UNLV 3

Week 4 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):

1. Oklahoma

I've got to be honest, I thought Oklahoma would take Nebraska to the woodshed. They struggled to move the ball with efficiency all day long, allowing Nebraska to stay in the game. They were No. 1 last week, so they'll stay at the top here but their stock is dropping.

2. Iowa State

The Cyclones bounced back following their loss to Iowa with a blowout win over UNLV on the road. This is typically the time of year where Matt Campbell gets his squad turned around so Big 12 teams are going to see a much improved Iowa State team.

3. TCU

The Horned Frogs had a bye this past week. They'll stay put at No. 3.

4. Texas

Texas absolutely beat the brakes off of Rice. Doing so won't earn much respect considering they got beat soundly on the road at Arkansas the week prior. I'm not completely sold on Texas being a contender in the Big 12 just yet.

5. Kansas State

I nearly put K-State in the No. 4 spot. They opened the year by dominating Stanford and this past week, put on a strong showing against a very good Nevada team who may have one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Not to mention, they won the game without starting quarterback Skylar Thompson. The Wildcats are trending up.

6. West Virginia (7)

WVU nearly blew a 20-point lead against Virginia Tech before coming up with a huge stop at the goal line to seal the win, regaining possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. The Mountaineers have won seven straight home games, now they need to prove they can win on the road. They have a big test this Saturday and if they pass the test, they'll make a big jump in next week's power rankings.

7. Texas Tech (6)

Tech took care of business against Florida International but West Virginia clearly had a more impressive win which is why they slide to the seven spot.

8. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State picked up a good win (I guess) on the road at Boise State. This team still has trouble moving the football and putting it in the end zone. They may be undefeated but that won't last much longer.

9. Baylor

The Bears could have went through the motions and still beat Kansas like a drum. I don't believe their offense is as good as we've seen against lesser opponents. They'll show their true self this week against a stingy Iowa State defense.

10. Kansas

Just when you thought Kansas may be not as bad as we all thought, they proved to us that they're the same ole Kansas.

Week 4 Matchups (all times eastern)

SMU @ TCU, 12 p.m. on FS1

Texas Tech @ Texas, 12 p.m. on ABC

No. 14 Iowa State @ Baylor, 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Kansas @ Duke, 4 p.m. on ACC Network

No. 25 Kansas State @ Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. on Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

West Virginia @ No. 4 Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

