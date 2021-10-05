Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 6

Week 5 Results:

Texas Tech 23, West Virginia 20

Texas 32, TCU 27

No. 6 Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 31

No. 19 Oklahoma State 24, No. 21 Baylor 14

Iowa State 58, Kansas 7

Week 6 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):

1. Oklahoma

The Sooners keep finding ways to win games. They may have lost respect from the national media thanks to their "slow" start but this weekend will be a great opportunity for them to make a statement in the Red River Rivalry game against Texas.

2. Texas

Sure, the Longhorns got blown out by Arkansas on the road a couple of weeks ago but since then, they've looked very sharp. After that loss, many including myself wrote them off. There's still a lot of football left and Texas could not only make their way into the Big 12 Championship but a lot more if they were to win out.

3. Iowa State (4)

The Big 12 is completely up for grabs and I still view Iowa State as the third-best team even with their early-season struggles. Matt Campbell is an excellent coach and will get this team back in the picture one way or another.

4. Oklahoma State (5)

I've been so bullish on Oklahoma State being a bottom-tier Big 12 team in 2021 but they continue to prove me wrong. They make it look ugly but at the end of the day, the Cowboys are racking up wins and that's all that matters. This might be Mike Gundy's best coaching job yet.

5. Baylor (3)

I can't really fault Baylor too much for falling on the road to Oklahoma State but I do think it brought the Bears back down to earth. Aside from their win over Iowa State, the Bears haven't really beaten anyone. I'm not sure a win this week against WVU will cement them as a contender in the Big 12 but it's a game they can't afford to lose.

6. TCU (7)

This is by far the worst Gary Patterson defense I've ever laid eyes on. My goodness, this team has a hell of a time bringing a ball carrier to the ground. Max Duggan, Zach Evans, and the rest of the TCU offense are carrying the weight right now. If the defense can take a step or twelve, they could ascend in the standings.

7. Kansas State (8)

K-State put up a good fight against Oklahoma but fell just short. The Wildcats are much better than being the 7th-ranked team in the Big 12, so I don't expect them to stay here very long.

8. Texas Tech (9)

Texas Tech received a huge gift on Saturday thanks to West Virginia choosing to only play one half of football. I'm not sold on Texas Tech at 4-1. They're going to have to win a few more to make me a believer.

9. West Virginia (6)

You could make the argument that WVU should be 5-0 or that they are lucky they are not 1-4. Self-inflicted wounds continue to be the biggest issue with this team. They can't get out of their own way and until they do, they'll continue to be on the wrong side of the final score.

10. Kansas

Yep. They're still No. 10.

Week 6 Matchups (all times eastern)

West Virginia at Baylor, 12 p.m. on FS1

No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas, 12 p.m. on ABC

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. ESPN

IDLE: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State

