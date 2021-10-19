Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 8

Week 7 Results:

No. 12 Oklahoma State 32, No. 25 Texas 24

Baylor 38, No. 19 BYU 24

Texas Tech 41, Kansas 14

No. 4 Oklahoma 52, TCU 31

Iowa State 33, Kansas State 20

Week 8 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):

1. Oklahoma

With Caleb Williams running the show on offense, the Sooners look like a legitimate national title contender. They continued to scrape by week after week with Spencer Rattler and now, Williams is set to put up some crazy numbers down the stretch, taking this offense to a whole new level.

2. Oklahoma State (4)

Alright, I'm sold. Before the season started I believed Oklahoma State was staring into a down year and the first few weeks still had me thinking that way with close wins over Missouri State, Tulsa, and Boise State. They won't win games outscoring anyone but their defense is legit. Knocking off Texas on the road has earned my respect.

3. Iowa State

Everyone backed off the Cyclones after losing to Iowa and Baylor early in the year. This is when Brock Purdy and Iowa State really shine. Since Purdy took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2018, Iowa State has an 18-2 record in the month of October. They have a big one this week as they host No. 8 Oklahoma State. If they win that one, they'll be back in the picture.

4. Texas (2)

I'm starting to realize that the Longhorns are just a better version of TCU. They can score with anybody but the problem is, they have to. The defense has been atrocious for Texas to this point in the season allowing over 200 rushing yards and nearly 30 points per game.

5. Baylor

Baylor was another team I wasn't sold on earlier in the year but they are much better than I anticipated. A lot of their success comes from good defensive play and taking care of the football on offense. The win over BYU doesn't move the needle much, so they'll stay put at No. 5.

6. TCU

Just about everyone knew that Oklahoma was set to turn to Caleb Williams at quarterback despite there not being an official announcement, yet TCU still couldn't slow that offense down. Max Duggan did all he could tossing for 346 yards and four touchdowns. However, once again, the Horned Frogs couldn't tackle air. They gave up 230 yards on the ground.

7. Texas Tech (8)

Beating up on Kansas won't move Texas Tech up the rankings here but they took care of business and did what they were supposed to do against them.

8. Kansas State (7)

K-State's defense had a heck of a time trying to contain Breece Hall and the Iowa State run game. Hall rushed for 197 yards and two scores while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. At this point, K-State just doesn't have the offense to keep pace.

9. West Virginia

Bye week, no move.

10. Kansas

Kansas gonna Kansas.

Week 6 Matchups (all times eastern)

No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Kansas State at Texas Tech, 12 p.m. on FS1

No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. on FOX

West Virginia at TCU, 7:30 P.M. on ESPNU

