    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 8

    Taking a look at where each team sits in the Big 12 Conference.
    Author:

    Week 7 Results:

    No. 12 Oklahoma State 32, No. 25 Texas 24

    Baylor 38, No. 19 BYU 24

    Texas Tech 41, Kansas 14

    No. 4 Oklahoma 52, TCU 31

    Iowa State 33, Kansas State 20

    Week 8 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):

    1. Oklahoma

    With Caleb Williams running the show on offense, the Sooners look like a legitimate national title contender. They continued to scrape by week after week with Spencer Rattler and now, Williams is set to put up some crazy numbers down the stretch, taking this offense to a whole new level. 

    2. Oklahoma State (4)

    Alright, I'm sold. Before the season started I believed Oklahoma State was staring into a down year and the first few weeks still had me thinking that way with close wins over Missouri State, Tulsa, and Boise State. They won't win games outscoring anyone but their defense is legit. Knocking off Texas on the road has earned my respect.

    3. Iowa State

    Everyone backed off the Cyclones after losing to Iowa and Baylor early in the year. This is when Brock Purdy and Iowa State really shine. Since Purdy took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2018, Iowa State has an 18-2 record in the month of October. They have a big one this week as they host No. 8 Oklahoma State. If they win that one, they'll be back in the picture. 

    4. Texas (2)

    I'm starting to realize that the Longhorns are just a better version of TCU. They can score with anybody but the problem is, they have to. The defense has been atrocious for Texas to this point in the season allowing over 200 rushing yards and nearly 30 points per game. 

    5. Baylor 

    Baylor was another team I wasn't sold on earlier in the year but they are much better than I anticipated. A lot of their success comes from good defensive play and taking care of the football on offense. The win over BYU doesn't move the needle much, so they'll stay put at No. 5.

    6. TCU 

    Just about everyone knew that Oklahoma was set to turn to Caleb Williams at quarterback despite there not being an official announcement, yet TCU still couldn't slow that offense down. Max Duggan did all he could tossing for 346 yards and four touchdowns. However, once again, the Horned Frogs couldn't tackle air. They gave up 230 yards on the ground. 

    7. Texas Tech (8)

    Beating up on Kansas won't move Texas Tech up the rankings here but they took care of business and did what they were supposed to do against them. 

    8. Kansas State (7)

    K-State's defense had a heck of a time trying to contain Breece Hall and the Iowa State run game. Hall rushed for 197 yards and two scores while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. At this point, K-State just doesn't have the offense to keep pace. 

    9. West Virginia 

    Bye week, no move.

    10. Kansas

    Kansas gonna Kansas.

    Week 6 Matchups (all times eastern)

    No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas, 12 p.m. on ESPN

    Kansas State at Texas Tech, 12 p.m. on FS1

    No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. on FOX

    West Virginia at TCU, 7:30 P.M. on ESPNU

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16878227_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 8

    just now
    Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James (13) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs. TCU

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_15198871_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Week 8 Odds: West Virginia at TCU

    19 hours ago
    Sean McNeil
    Basketball

    West Virginia Begins the 2021-22 Season Unranked

    20 hours ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers students celebrate after a touchdown from West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    WVU vs. Iowa State Kickoff and Television Released

    22 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 3.57.34 PM
    Football

    Neal Brown: 'I Knew This Wasn't Going to be a Quick Turn'

    23 hours ago
    Puskar Center entrance
    Area 304+

    WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

    Oct 18, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_16978190_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Geno Smith, Seahawks Fall in Overtime to Steelers

    Oct 18, 2021