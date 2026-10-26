Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 8 Chaos Leads to Major Changes

College football was turned on its head this past weekend, particularly in the Big 12, where No. 2 BYU and No. 8 Texas Tech were stunned on the road, falling to UCF and Cincinnati, respectively.

West Virginia won with its defense coming up with several key stops, including a fumble recovery with under a minute left to beat TCU. Dave Aranda coached his last game at Baylor, getting fired after losing to Kansas by one, and Utah topped Houston in a battle of top-15 teams.

As always, let's take a quick look at what happened this past week, where teams stand in our new power rankings, and what we have on the slate for Week 9.

Week 8 scores

West Virginia 24, TCU 20

UCF 39, No. 2 BYU 31 (OT)

Cincinnati 37, No. 8 Texas Tech 24

No. 10 Utah 21, No. 14 Houston 13

No. 25 Arizona 39, Iowa State 3

Kansas 25, Baylor 24

Arizona State 28, Kansas State 17

Oklahoma State 57, Colorado 24

Week 9 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

No. 16: Colorado

No. 15: Iowa State (10)

No. 14: Baylor (9)

No. 13: Kansas (15)

No. 12: Kansas State (7)

No. 11: Arizona State (14)

No. 10: TCU (8)

No. 9: West Virginia (12)

No. 8: Cincinnati (13)

No. 7: UCF (11)

No. 6: Arizona

No. 5: Texas Tech (2)

No. 4: Oklahoma State

No. 3: Houston

No. 2: BYU (1)

No. 1: Utah

Biggest riser - Cincinnati (up five spots): I'll admit, I may have had Cincinnati a tad bit low, but after what we've seen in recent years with Scott Satterfield always struggling down the stretch, I thought last week's loss was the start of that happening again. Tip of the hat to his squad for bouncing back in a big way.

Biggest loser(s) - Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State (fell five spots): Baylor went from 4-1 and playing pretty good football to losing back-to-back weeks, with the offense not being nearly as good as it needs to be. Speaking of offense, Iowa State is allergic to it, combining for 13 points in the last two weeks. And K-State, well, they can't move the ball and score either. Avery Johnson is doing everything he can, but he doesn't have much help around him.

Week 9 schedule

Thursday

No games.

Friday

Baylor at UCF, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday

No. 22 Arizona at No. 13 Texas Tech, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Kansas State at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET on TNT

Arizona State at No. 8 BYU, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Kansas at TCU, 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

No. 6 Utah at Cincinnati, 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 24 Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 7 p.m. ET on FS1

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers