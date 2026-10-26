Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 8 Chaos Leads to Major Changes
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College football was turned on its head this past weekend, particularly in the Big 12, where No. 2 BYU and No. 8 Texas Tech were stunned on the road, falling to UCF and Cincinnati, respectively.
West Virginia won with its defense coming up with several key stops, including a fumble recovery with under a minute left to beat TCU. Dave Aranda coached his last game at Baylor, getting fired after losing to Kansas by one, and Utah topped Houston in a battle of top-15 teams.
As always, let's take a quick look at what happened this past week, where teams stand in our new power rankings, and what we have on the slate for Week 9.
Week 8 scores
West Virginia 24, TCU 20
UCF 39, No. 2 BYU 31 (OT)
Cincinnati 37, No. 8 Texas Tech 24
No. 10 Utah 21, No. 14 Houston 13
No. 25 Arizona 39, Iowa State 3
Kansas 25, Baylor 24
Arizona State 28, Kansas State 17
Oklahoma State 57, Colorado 24
Week 9 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)
No. 16: Colorado
No. 15: Iowa State (10)
No. 14: Baylor (9)
No. 13: Kansas (15)
No. 12: Kansas State (7)
No. 11: Arizona State (14)
No. 10: TCU (8)
No. 9: West Virginia (12)
No. 8: Cincinnati (13)
No. 7: UCF (11)
No. 6: Arizona
No. 5: Texas Tech (2)
No. 4: Oklahoma State
No. 3: Houston
No. 2: BYU (1)
No. 1: Utah
Biggest riser - Cincinnati (up five spots): I'll admit, I may have had Cincinnati a tad bit low, but after what we've seen in recent years with Scott Satterfield always struggling down the stretch, I thought last week's loss was the start of that happening again. Tip of the hat to his squad for bouncing back in a big way.
Biggest loser(s) - Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State (fell five spots): Baylor went from 4-1 and playing pretty good football to losing back-to-back weeks, with the offense not being nearly as good as it needs to be. Speaking of offense, Iowa State is allergic to it, combining for 13 points in the last two weeks. And K-State, well, they can't move the ball and score either. Avery Johnson is doing everything he can, but he doesn't have much help around him.
Week 9 schedule
Thursday
No games.
Friday
Baylor at UCF, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Saturday
No. 22 Arizona at No. 13 Texas Tech, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
Kansas State at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET on TNT
Arizona State at No. 8 BYU, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Kansas at TCU, 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1
No. 6 Utah at Cincinnati, 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
No. 24 Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 7 p.m. ET on FS1
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_