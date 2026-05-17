Black Friday 2026 Could Be a Special Day in WVU Athletics with Two Marquee Matchups

A few days ago, a report surfaced that West Virginia and North Carolina were working towards finalizing a deal to play a neutral court game in Charlotte, NC, as part of the 2nd annual Dick Vitale Invitational on Black Friday.

Assuming there are no snags in these talks and the game gets put on the books, it could be one heck of a Thanksgiving weekend to remember for Mountaineer fans, if all goes well. Not only would the basketball team have a massive early-season statement opportunity, but the football team will be playing on the road at Utah at 8 or 9 p.m. ET.

Mountaineer fans get sweet revenge?

Jan 18, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers fans celebrate on the court after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Exactly zero players and coaches were a part of the Mountaineer basketball program two years ago, when West Virginia was wrongfully snubbed from the NCAA Tournament, paving the way for North Carolina to take the final spot in the 2024-25 field. They became the first team in the history of the tournament to be projected in by 100% of bracketologists and not have their ticket punched.

The fans, however, remember and will never forget that feeling of something fishy happening behind closed doors. With the football team on the road, a huge alumni base in Charlotte, and an easy drive to the Queen City for West Virginians, Mountaineer fans will show up in droves, even on a holiday weekend. Carolina basketball is a different animal, so it won't be the same crowd split we saw in the Duke's Mayo Bowl a few years back, but WVU fans will absolutely have an impact on the game.

More importantly...

West Virginia University head coach Ross Hodge | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Hodge knows how important it is to pick up signature wins early in the season, especially when you play in the Big 12. The more you pick up in non-conference, the more margin for error you create for yourself when you enter play in the toughest league in America.

A year ago, WVU swung and missed in these opportunities against Clemson and Ohio State, which were coupled by bad losses to Wake Forest and Xavier. Beating North Carolina, regardless of when the game takes place, is a huge boost to WVU's resume and the optimism surrounding the program.

Ending the football season with a bang?

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

There's no telling where this football team will be heading into the regular season finale against the Utes. It could be down in the dumps searching for something to signal hope for the future, fighting for a sixth win to become bowl eligible, or, if we want to get crazy, maybe even fighting for a spot in Dallas for the Big 12 championship game.

Alright, the last one probably isn't happening. Still, regardless of the situation, Rodriguez and Co. can end the campaign with a signature win on the road, which would do wonders for recruiting and spark a new level of excitement heading into 2027. Utah, even with a new coach, will be a contender in the Big 12 this fall and potentially a College Football Playoff team.

Could you imagine the vibes in Morgantown if WVU were to take down a basketball blue blood AND beat a likely top 25 Utah team on the road on the same day? My goodness.