Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 4

Last week, WVU was able to hold off No. 15 Virginia Tech and regain possession on the Black Diamond Trophy. Prior to the win, some media outlets were forecasting that the Mountaineers would not be bowl eligible by season's end. That has since changed as everyone has WVU destined for a bowl game. With a win over No. 4 Oklahoma this week, the Mountaineers' bowl projections could change drastically.

Here's how the bowl projections stand heading into the second weekend of college football.

Action Network: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs Louisville

CBS Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Missouri

College Football Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Nebraska

ESPN: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs Air Force

USA Today: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue

Yahoo! Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Nebraska

Big 12 Bowl Partners

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.Allstate SugarValero AlamoCheez-ItTexasAutoZone LibertyGuaranteed RateLockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl*/SERVPRO First Responders Bowl*West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

