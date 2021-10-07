    • October 7, 2021
    Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 6

    Taking a look at WVU's current bowl outlook.
    Author:

    It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Mountaineers losing two straight games following their win over Virginia Tech. WVU's offense has had a lot of struggles moving the football consistently and average quarterback play has held this team back.

    Now sitting at 2-3 on the season, the national media has lost all faith in the Mountaineers. Only one media outlet currently has West Virginia making a bowl game. 

    Here's how the bowl projections stand heading into the second weekend of college football.

    Action Network: No bowl projection

    CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Wisconsin 

    College Football News: No bowl projection

    ESPN: No bowl projection

    USA TODAY: No bowl projection

    Yahoo! Sports: No bowl projection

    Big 12 Bowl Partners

    Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams. 

    Allstate Sugar

    Valero Alamo

    Cheez-It 

    Texas AutoZone 

    Liberty

    Guaranteed Rate

    Lockheed Martin 

    Armed Forces Bowl

    SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

    West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

    Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Eric Hommel (18) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
