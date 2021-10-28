Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 9

    Taking a look at WVU's current bowl outlook.
    Here's how the bowl projections stand heading into the second weekend of college football.

    Action Network: No bowl projected

    CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Indiana

    College Football News: No bowl projected

    ESPN: No bowl projected

    Sporting News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Tennessee

    USA TODAY: No bowl projected

    Yahoo! Sports: First Responder Bowl vs Northern Illinois

    Big 12 Bowl Partners

    Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

    Allstate Sugar

    Valero Alamo

    Cheez-It

    Texas

    AutoZone Liberty

    Guaranteed Rate

    Lockheed Martin 

    Armed Forces Bowl

    SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

    West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

    West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, left, celebrates his game-ending interception against the Army Black Knights in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
