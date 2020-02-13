MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: A West Virginia Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, West Virginia quarterback entered the transfer portal, per Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network. 

Lowe saw some time in the bowl game a couple years ago vs Syracuse and was used here and there in garbage time this past season under new head coach Neal Brown. 

With Jarret Doege and Austin Kendall battling it out for the starting job, there’s not much room for Lowe to go. 

A source within the West Virginia football program tells Mountaineer Maven that freshman quarterback Garrett Greene has been impressing and could be a reason why Lowe is entering the portal. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

Is this 'Lowe' you refer to here Trey Low III? He's STILL listed on the MOUNTAINEER roster.
Just askin', ya know ?

