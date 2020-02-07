MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: Al Pogue No Longer a Member of WVU Coaching Staff

Schuyler Callihan

According to a report from Jay G. Tate of Rivals.com, West Virginia linebackers coach Al Pogue has agreed to join Gus Malzahn's staff at Auburn.

Pogue played a big part in the Mountaineers first full recruiting cycle under Neal Brown in 2019 and helped secure the signing of defensive end/linebacker Eddie Watkins, who signed with West Virginia yesterday.

Pogue was a part of Malzahn's staff from 2011-2013 and is also returning to his home state of Alabama. 

Stay tuned as we will keep you up to date with the latest details!

