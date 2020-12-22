BREAKING: AutoZone Liberty Bowl Finds New Opponent for WVU

The Mountaineers are ready to play some ball!

Just one day after accepting a bid to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the University of Tennessee announced that they have some COVID-19 issues within the program that will not allow them to play in the bowl game, forcing them to opt out.

A few hours later, the Liberty Bowl announced that West Virginia's new opponent will be the Army Black Knights.

Army had a fantastic season this year finishing with a 9-2 record, including ending the season on a three-game winning streak with wins over Georgia Southern and rivals Navy and Air Force.

The Black Knights and Mountaineers will kickoff on December 31st at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN.

