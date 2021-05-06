Sports Illustrated home
BREAKING: Former WVU DE Jeffery Pooler Jr. Chooses Transfer Destination

The former Mountaineer has settled on a new school.
Moments ago, former West Virginia defensive end Jeffery Pooler Jr. announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Northwestern for his final year of eligibility.

Pooler made the decision to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of spring ball and announced his intent to transfer on April 28th.

Pooler was the most experienced player on the West Virginia defensive line but it wasn't until last season that he really became a key cog in the Mountaineer defense. He had the best year of his collegiate career registering 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and three pass deflections. He was expected to split time with Taijh Alston but would have likely seen the majority of snaps. 

