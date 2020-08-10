BREAKING: Former WVU QB Trey Lowe Finds New Home

Minutes ago, former West Virginia quarterback Trey Lowe announced that he will be transferring to Southern Miss of Conference USA.

Lowe is a dual-threat quarterback who has the ability to make people miss in the open field with his feet, but also has a pretty strong arm. Due to the two veterans in front of Lowe on the roster (Austin Kendall & Jarret Doege) and limited reps, he opted to enter the transfer portal earlier this year and seek an opportunity to start.

Lowe went 2/2 in his career passing at West Virginia, but did not go for any yardage. He has a high ceiling and can be a productive player for the Golden Eagles. There was just too much of a jam at the top of the Mountaineers' depth chart.

He will be immediately eligible as a grad transfer.

