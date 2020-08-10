MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: Former WVU QB Trey Lowe Finds New Home

Schuyler Callihan

Minutes ago, former West Virginia quarterback Trey Lowe announced that he will be transferring to Southern Miss of Conference USA.

Lowe is a dual-threat quarterback who has the ability to make people miss in the open field with his feet, but also has a pretty strong arm. Due to the two veterans in front of Lowe on the roster (Austin Kendall & Jarret Doege) and limited reps, he opted to enter the transfer portal earlier this year and seek an opportunity to start.

Lowe went 2/2 in his career passing at West Virginia, but did not go for any yardage. He has a high ceiling and can be a productive player for the Golden Eagles. There was just too much of a jam at the top of the Mountaineers' depth chart.

He will be immediately eligible as a grad transfer.

