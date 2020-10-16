SI.com
BREAKING: Kansas HC Les Miles Will Not Coach vs WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the University of Kansas announced that head football coach Les Miles will not be coaching this weekend's game vs West Virginia in Morgantown.

Official statement from Les Miles in the school's press release:

“Yesterday, I received clearance from Kansas Team Health to travel with our football team to Morgantown. I am very grateful for the high level of care that I have received throughout my time since I tested positive for COVID-19 early last week. I continue to feel healthy and strong, and was fortunate to only have mild symptoms.

“However, after much consideration and several in-depth conversations with the medical team, our coaching staff, and Kansas Athletics administration, I have made the difficult decision to not make the trip to West Virginia. While my 10-day isolation window was completed this morning, there is too much still unknown about this virus for me to feel 100 percent confident that I won’t transmit it to someone who comes into close contact with me on the team charter, hotel or at the game Saturday."

Tight ends coach Joshua Eargle will fill in for Miles as the team's acting head coach.

West Virginia and Kansas will kickoff this Saturday at noon on FOX. The Mountaineers are currently 22.5-point favorites according to OddShark.com.

