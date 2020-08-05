BREAKING: Kerry Martin Opts Out of 2020 Season

Several players around the country are starting to opt out of the 2020 season due to the risk that comes with playing football during a pandemic.

Wednesday morning, West Virginia safety Kerry Martin Jr. became the first Mountaineer to opt out of the upcoming season.

As a freshman in 2019, Martin saw action in all 12 games, making four starts. He was the team's sixth leading tackler (50), and also registered 2.5 tackles for loss, and five pass breakups on his way to being named on the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team (3rd team).

