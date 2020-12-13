BREAKING: Tony Fields II to Enter 2021 NFL Draft, Skip Bowl Game

Late Saturday evening, West Virginia senior linebacker Tony Fields II announced on Twitter that he will declare for the 2021 NFL Draft and will not participate in the team's bowl game if they are invited to one.

Due to the pandemic, the NCAA granted all athletes with an extra year of eligibility if they would like to return for one more year. With the production that Tony Fields II has put on display over the last fours between his time at Arizona and West Virginia, there's not much left for him to prove.

During his three years at Arizona, Fields II totaled 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two interceptions. In just one year at WVU, he led the entire Big 12 Conference with 88 tackles and did so by playing in only really 8 1/4 games. He was ejected for targeting at the beginning of the 2nd quarter vs Texas Tech early in the season.

Fields II is currently projected to be drafted anywhere between rounds 3-5, but that will all change once the draft evaluation process begins in the next month or so.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.