BREAKING: West Virginia and Oklahoma Canceled...Again

Thursday afternoon, it was announced that West Virginia's home finale versus Oklahoma had been canceled due to the Mountaineers placing a pause on all football activities because of a surge in positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the program.

The game vs. Oklahoma will also not be rescheduled. West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons made a statement in the press release of the cancellation.

“Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” Lyons said. “We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.