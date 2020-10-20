SI.com
BREAKING: West Virginia Corner Enters Transfer Portal

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday morning, West Virginia redshirt freshman cornerback Tae Mayo announced that he has entered the transfer portal.

As a freshman in 2019, Mayo was inserted into the game vs Iowa State when the team lost Josh Norwood to a targeting call and the team also had a few injuries at the time. He played 42 snaps on the day and registered two tackles.

As for this season, it's been an unclear path to playing time as Dreshun Miller and Nicktroy Fortune have taken the majority of the snaps and have played extremely well. Mayo appeared in the season opener vs Eastern Kentucky and made one tackle.

