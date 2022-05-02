BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Georgia Tech DL Transfer

The Mountaineers pick up a veteran through the portal.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia coaching staff bolstered its depth up front on Monday with the addition of Georgia Tech defensive line transfer Mike Lockhart.

The Birmingham, Alabama native tallied 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks during his time at Georgia Tech. Although he was mainly a rotational player, Lockhart was expected to slide into a starting role this upcoming season.

Since entering the portal on February 21st, Lockhart had received offers from UAB, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, South Florida, Auburn, Western Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Jackson State, Austin Peay, UNC Charlotte, Alabama A&M, SMU, and UNLV.

Lockhart will have three years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.