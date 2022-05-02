Skip to main content

BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Georgia Tech DL Transfer

The Mountaineers pick up a veteran through the portal.

The West Virginia coaching staff bolstered its depth up front on Monday with the addition of Georgia Tech defensive line transfer Mike Lockhart.

The Birmingham, Alabama native tallied 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks during his time at Georgia Tech. Although he was mainly a rotational player, Lockhart was expected to slide into a starting role this upcoming season.

Since entering the portal on February 21st, Lockhart had received offers from UAB, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, South Florida, Auburn, Western Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Jackson State, Austin Peay, UNC Charlotte, Alabama A&M, SMU, and UNLV.

Lockhart will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

