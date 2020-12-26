BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Virginia Tech OL Transfer Doug Nester

The WVU offensive line just got a much needed piece to the puzzle.

Moments ago, former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Doug Nester announced that he will be transferring to West Virginia.

Nester, a former consensus 4-star recruit, initially committed to Ohio State before making a last-minute flip to Virginia Tech on signing day in February of 2016.

It wasn't at all surprising to see Nester choose the Mountaineers considering his connections to the program, not to mention, he's a Huntington, West Virginia native. Early in his recruiting process, Nester was recruited by West Virginia offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker during his time at Purdue back in 2015.

Nester's former teammate at Spring Valley High School, Wyatt Milum, signed with West Virginia during the early signing period which could have played a role in his decision. Interestingly enough, Nester officially entered his name into the transfer portal the same day Milum signed his National Letter of Intent to play for head coach Neal Brown at West Virginia. Other Spring Valley graduates such as walk-on wide receiver Graeson Malashevich and walk-on running back Owen Chafin also played alongside Nester.

West Virginia set aside a handful of scholarships to hand out to potential transfers and late high school signees. When asked what areas he would like to add more depth at, Neal Brown mentioned the offensive line as one place they would look to improve numbers at.

During his time in Blacksburg, Nester started a total of 16 games including 10 as a true freshman. He should become an immediate impact for the Mountaineers up front in 2021.

