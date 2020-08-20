BREAKING: WVU Announces Decision on Fan Attendance for Season Opener

Moments ago, the West Virginia University Athletic Department announced that no spectators will be allowed to attend the team's 2020 season opener on September 12th vs Eastern Kentucky.

The release stated that only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff will be permitted into the stadium on game day.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons also made a statement within the release about the decision that was made.

"We are disappointed that we will not be able to allow fans to attend the Sept. 12 home game, but we are working diligently to open our gates for Big 12 Conference play," Lyons said. "It is our goal to have fans at Milan Puskar Stadium this season, but right now, that is not possible for the EKU game.



"Our primary collective University focus right now is on the start of classes and the safe return of our students to our WVU Campuses. I am hopeful that all of us will be aggressive in taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of this virus so that all parties can be comfortable allowing a percentage of fans to attend on Oct. 3 and beyond. Until then, I ask for your understanding of the decisions that are being made and trust that we are doing everything we can to welcome Mountaineer Nation back to one of the best atmospheres in college football."

However, this does not completely rule out fan attendance for the entire 2020 season. The release also stated that "Expected capacity at Big 12 Conference home games, starting on Oct. 3 vs. Baylor, will be announced in the future and determined by local public health conditions at the time."

