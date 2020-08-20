SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the ProsBaseball
Search

BREAKING: WVU Announces Decision on Fan Attendance for Season Opener

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the West Virginia University Athletic Department announced that no spectators will be allowed to attend the team's 2020 season opener on September 12th vs Eastern Kentucky. 

The release stated that only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff will be permitted into the stadium on game day.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons also made a statement within the release about the decision that was made.

"We are disappointed that we will not be able to allow fans to attend the Sept. 12 home game, but we are working diligently to open our gates for Big 12 Conference play," Lyons said. "It is our goal to have fans at Milan Puskar Stadium this season, but right now, that is not possible for the EKU game.

"Our primary collective University focus right now is on the start of classes and the safe return of our students to our WVU Campuses. I am hopeful that all of us will be aggressive in taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of this virus so that all parties can be comfortable allowing a percentage of fans to attend on Oct. 3 and beyond. Until then, I ask for your understanding of the decisions that are being made and trust that we are doing everything we can to welcome Mountaineer Nation back to one of the best atmospheres in college football."

However, this does not completely rule out fan attendance for the entire 2020 season. The release also stated that "Expected capacity at Big 12 Conference home games, starting on Oct. 3 vs. Baylor, will be announced in the future and determined by local public health conditions at the time."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freshmen Faces: BANDIT Lanell Carr

Looking at what freshman BANDIT Lanell Carr brings to the table for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Freshmen Faces: BANDIT Eddie Watkins

Looking at what freshman BANDIT Eddie Watkins brings to the table for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

ACodrington

Sam James on Track for a Big Season

West Virginia University wide Receiver Sam James is bigger and faster in year two

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

UPDATE: WVU Fall Camp Day Eight

WVU Director of Athletics Content John Antonik passed along some notes from day eight of fall camp

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

Ranking the Difficulty of West Virginia's 2020 Season Matchups

Taking a look at West Virginia's schedule from least to most challenging opponent

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Shane Lyons Establishes Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

West Virginia University Athletic Director and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons constructs Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WVU Extends Offer to former Ole Miss Forward

Former Ole Miss forward Carlos Curry receives offer from Mountaineers

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

Freshmen Faces: BANDIT Taurus Simmons

Looking at what freshman BANDIT Taurus Simmons brings to the table for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Defensive End Commit Will Postpone Arrival to Campus

The Mountaineers will have to wait a little while longer before getting this big guy on campus

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Brown Details the 4 Types of Receivers He's Looking for & Which Guys Fit Those Roles

WVU HC Neal Brown believes he has depth and guys that fit the mold at receiver

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan