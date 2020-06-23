BREAKING: WVU DC Vic Koenning Placed on Administrative Leave

Earlier today, West Virginia sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. took to social media voicing for change within the Mountaineer football program. Martin squarely talked about previous actions and remarks made by defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.

In Martin's tweet, he stated that Koenning "antagonized" former West Virginia safety Derrek Pitts for his religious beliefs. In addition, Martin stated that following a spring practice in 2019, Koenning said "everybody get in the house and upstairs to the meeting," which Martin said made him feel like property. Fast forwarding to this past fall, Martin noted that Koenning also mentioned how president Donald Trump should “build the wall and keep Hispanics out of the country.”

Recently in a virtual team meeting, Koenning talked about the social injustice protests saying, "If people did not want to get tear gassed, or push back by the police, then they shouldn’t be outside protesting.”

Several players such as wide receivers Sam James and Bryce Wheaton back up Martin's statements on Koenning.

In a statement released by athletic director Shane Lyons, Koenning will be officially placed on administrative leave.

"I want to thank Kerry Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light. We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs. Coach has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, and the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes."

In a series of tweets throughout the day, Martin has made it clear that he is not calling for Koenning's job, but wants to see change.

Stay tuned to Mountaineer Maven as we will be bringing you the latest updates on this developing story.

What do you think about the allegations made toward Vic Koenning? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.