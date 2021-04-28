Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
BREAKING: WVU Defensive End Enters Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose an experienced defensive lineman to the portal.
Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia senior defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler Jr. announced on Twitter that he will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Pooler was the most experienced player on the West Virginia defensive line but it wasn't until last season that he really became a key cog in the Mountaineer defense. He had the best year of his collegiate career registering 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and three pass deflections. He was expected to split time with Taijh Alston but would have likely seen the majority of snaps. 

