BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Safety to Transfer Portal

The Mountaineer secondary gets even thinner.
Author:
Publish date:

Moments ago, West Virginia redshirt senior safety Jake Long announced on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere for his final year of eligibility.

This past season, Long appeared in five games for the Mountaineers and totaled just four tackles in 112 snaps. For his career, Long made 12 tackles in 24 career games. He has dealt with a couple of injuries during his time at WVU which held him back in his development. He was injured his freshman year which caused him to be redshirted and then injured his wrist in 2018 forcing him to miss the entire season.

He becomes the 2nd Mountaineer safety to enter the transfer portal in as many days joining walk-on Jayvon Thrift.

Football

