BREAKING: WVU to Hire ShaDon Brown as Co-Defensive Coordinator

West Virginia is expected to hire ShaDon Brown as the team's new co-defensive coordinator, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports. Sources told Mountaineer Maven Tuesday evening that this was all but a "done deal."

Brown is set to replace Jahmile Addae who left to become the safeties coach at the University of Georgia last week. Brown comes to West Virginia from Louisville where he spent the last two seasons as the Cardinals' safeties coach.

Prior to his two-year stint in Louisville, Brown coached under Mike MacIntyre at Colorado from 2017-18. There, he was the safeties coach for a year before being promoted to defensive passing game coordinator. During his two seasons at Colorado, Brown helped lead the Buffs to one of the best secondaries in the PAC 12 with the defense allowing just 56.7% of passes to be completed.

Brown also spent time as a head coach at Rowan County High School from 2008-10 in the state of Kentucky, where WVU head coach Neal Brown has a ton of connections. He guided the Vikings to the 2010 Class 4A District 8 Championship, which was the school’s first title since 1982.

ShaDon also served as an assistant coach at Boyle County High School in 2007, which is the alma mater of Neal Brown.

