Brown: Garrett Greene 'Deserves the Opportunity to Play a Little Bit More'

Could West Virginia make a change at quarterback?

JT Daniels remains as West Virginia's starting quarterback, but Garrett Greene impressed the coaching staff in his lone drive of last week's game against Iowa State which resulted in a touchdown.

Greene completed 4-of-5 pass attempts for 45 yards and a touchdown to Sam James. That drive sparked some conversations among the coaching staff about how to get Greene more involved in the offense, although this is still Daniels' offense.

"You have those discussions," said head coach Neal Brown in regard to playing Greene at QB more. "And I think that JT [Daniels] earned the starting quarterback position and I think there's been some times where I think he's played that position as well as anyone in our league this year. That wasn't the case on Saturday. I think Garrett is getting better and probably deserves the opportunity to play a little bit more but JT is our starting quarterback and he will be on Saturday."

Over the last few weeks, Greene has seen an increased role in the offense and not just at quarterback. He's lined up in the slot as a receiver and has been a factor in the running game due to the shortage of healthy running backs on the roster. He has too much athleticism and speed to not be making an impact in some sort of way. Will he ever develop into a starting quarterback? Or could he just be a versatile offensive weapon that can essentially be a jack of all trades?

“He’s still a quarterback, he’s a quarterback and I want to be clear about that,” Brown said last week. “We got to find a role for Garrett to continue to grow. He is versatile. He’s a good athlete. It doesn’t matter what you’re playing, he’s got a pretty good skillset.”

Although it was an impressive drive, it was in garbage time and Iowa State was playing soft coverage. JT Daniels still gives this team the best chance to win, but if the Mountaineers fall to Oklahoma this Saturday and become ineligible for a bowl game, the staff may consider giving Greene an opportunity to start the final two games of the season.

