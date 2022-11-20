Brown is Unsure of Who Will Start at QB vs Oklahoma State

Sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene provided a shot in the arm to the West Virginia offense a week ago and ultimately led them to victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

WVU head coach Neal Brown kept his QB plan vs Kansas State close to the vest, but after Saturday's game, he explained why he made the decision to start Greene.

"I thought he played well last week. He was Big 12 Player of the Week and I thought his ability to run gave us an opportunity in this game. I thought he was just deserving," said Brown. "He practiced well this week. This was his first opportunity to start. We kind of needed to see what he could do. And here's the thing, I thought he did some nice things. All three touchdowns to Sam in the first half, I thought, were nice throws. Some of his decision-making's got to get better."

Greene finished the day completing 15-of-27 pass attempts for 204 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He didn't do nearly as much damage on the ground this week, rushing for just 17 yards on 12 carries.

It was an up and down performance which was to be expected in his first career start. Whether or not he gets the opportunity to remain as the team's starting QB remains to be seen.

"We'll see," Brown responded when asked if Greene will start next week's game at Oklahoma State. "I don't know. I'm trying to get through this one."

