Brown Lists Standouts from Spring Practice No. 6
Running Back
"We came out and did some good things. Tony Mathis didn't get tackled but in our thud period I thought he did a nice job. I thought Justin Johnson was good and he's a guy that you can see that it's clicking for him now. Huge difference between where he was in the fall and where he is now as far as his comfort."
Wide Receiver
"Preston Fox, the kid makes plays. He catches the ball, gets himself in good position. The quarterbacks have a lot of trust in him. Sam James made a huge play. And then Kaden Prather probably had 200 plus [yards]. I mean, he looked like a guy that we really see."
Offensive Line
"I thought the left side of our line, really from our center over played well. Frazier continues to set the standard up there. Wyatt Milum at left tackle played really well and then James Gmiter, he's been consistent and has had a great offseason. I'm excited about how he played today."
Defensive End
"Taurus Simmons had a really good day. He had multiple sacks. Coach Jackson kind of challenged him coming into the day, he didn't have one of his better days on Thursday but I thought he was really good. Jordan Jefferson, playing in the middle, that's a guy that continues to get better. He missed the first couple of days with an injury, but he's been back now for all of this week and I thought he was a difference-maker on the interior today."
Linebacker
"Lee Kpogba, at MIKE linebacker, I thought showed today why we are excited about him."
Secondary
"Charles Woods continues to make a bunch of plays and Marcis Floyd at the safety position was really physical today in the run game, he had an interception."
